Lightening starts fire in Paphos region

Seven fires broke out on Sunday in the Paphos region and most of them have been brought under control.

According to the police, a fire broke out in the agricultural region of Nata at 1pm.

The fire was put out by 4pm after fire engines from Paphos went to the scene. It destroyed four hectares of wild scrub. It was in danger of reaching the residential area of Nata but fire fighters were able to stop its path. Five fire engines and one helicopter were used to bring it under control.

Fire also broke out in the village if Inia between 2 and 3pm, also burning wild plants.

In a third incident fire broke out in the forest area of Pano Yialyia after it was hit by lightening at about 4.15pm. Because of the difficulty in reaching the area the fire was fought by two helicopters and a plane.

Smaller fires were put under control in Kathikas, Kritou Terra and Stroumbi.