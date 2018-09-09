Minister calls for co-operation in back to school message

The success of our efforts to modernise the education system rely to a large extent to the close co-operation between all sides involved in schooling, Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris said on Sunday in his message for the start of the school year on Monday.

“With unlimited respect for the uniqueness, the specialities and the needs of everyone,” the minister of education urged educators and students “to join forces, to work consciously and responsibly to upgrade every sector of education, setting high goals for a quality, competitive and integrated education”.

“Let’s start this new school year with optimism and productivity to carry out our mission, the planning and implementing in recent years a series of important changes and necessary reforms for each step education,” he said.

He sad these changes will lead to the modernisation of our education system and the upgrading of public schools “so they can respond with success to modern challenges”.

With whether teachers would strike or not hanging in the balance, Hambiaouris said the ministry’s vision was to have schools with the needs of students at their centre.

“A school,” he said, “that will provide the highest possible level of key competencies and skills required in 21st century society while at the same time cultivating positive attitudes towards social and universal values, a school where all will be given the tools they need to maximise their potential”.

Addressing the children, he said “in every circumstance our energies and decisions will be driven by your behaviour, your progress and your growth”. He encouraged them to fight for their dreams.

“I welcome all to school and wish them a creative and successful path with health and power, inspiration and patience to conquer your goals and enjoy the exciting journey of knowledge and life”.