Parents refuse to send children to school in Epiksopi

The primary school in Episkopi, Limassol will remain closed on Monday after a decision was taken by the parents and village authority.

Building works continue at the school for the third year and parents say the place is dangerous for the children.

The parents have branded the school a ‘minefield’ as in addition to it resembling a building site, they say there are problems with the electrics.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, president of the parents association Andreas Ktorou said on Thursday last week two teachers narrowly missed an electric shock. “Technicians have not yet found the cause of the problem,” he said.

At a meeting on Friday of the 550 parents of the school, which has 293 students, it was decided that they would not allow anyone to enter the school on Monday until they had received written confirmation that the electrical system was not a danger and a written timeframe for the ongoing building works.

The parents said the minister of education visited the school in May and promised that the second phase of the building works would be finished before the start of the school year. But a new date for completion has now been given as October 7.

“I am not a civil engineer but I think that October 7 is not a feasible date looking at the current state of the works,” Ktorou said.

Members of the parents association will on Monday stand outside the school from 7am to 9am to prevent it from operating.