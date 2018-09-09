Police issue warning to drivers to take care in bad weather

Heavy rainfall in the mountainous regions of Limassol and Morphou has swept rocks and soil onto roads, while vision in the rainfall is reduced, prompting police to issue a warning to drivers to take care.

Mud and rocks have been swept onto the Troodos-Platres and Troodos-Prodromos roads, while roads higher up have reduced visibility.

Heavy rain and hail fell in Troodos square.

The rains are expected to be over by early evening although it will be windy.

More storms and rain are expected on Monday afternoon, mostly in the mountains, and more hail could fall.

Temperatures are set to rise to 34C inland and 24C in the mountains, while some rain may even fall on Tuesday afternoon too.