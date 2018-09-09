Think what could happen if the Brits were to leave the bases

Think what could happen if the Brits were to leave the bases

I notice the Colonialism “trial” at the International Court of Justice, involving Mauritius and Britain, is of interest to the Republic of Cyprus, said Costas Clerides on Wednesday. And Polyvios Polyviou, the Lawyer for Cyprus, said that the “colonial remnant” (ref. the British Bases) should be brought to a speedy end.

What would happen if the Brits were to leave the Bases?

Now I am just a humble schoolteacher, but even I can work that one out…

(i) The Turks would want at least one third of the vacated Bases.

(ii) Turkey also claims that the RoC that signed the Treaty establishing the Bases in 1960 is not the same as we have now because Makarios annulled the previous RoC in 1963 by unilaterally changing the constitution.

(iii) The Treaty of Establishment, to which mainland Turkey is signatory, returns the vacated Bases to the Republic of Cyprus. Well the Turks claim that there are two of those, one north and one south. Does the RoC really think the Turks would hand all the Bases to the Greeks?

(iv) The Turks may also decide to annex the strategic airbase at Akrotiri on behalf of Nato.

For God’s sake lads, just keep your heads down for a change!

DS, Oroklini

