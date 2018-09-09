Third teaching union rejects proposals

A social media post on Saturday night confirmed that the union representing teachers in primary education, Poed, followed the lead of the other two unions by rejecting the latest compromise drawn up by their representatives and ministers on Thursday.

General secretary of Poed Charis Charalambous said in a post that the proposal could not be accepted as fundamental principles were still being violated.

“Poed is studying alternative ways and suggestions to break the deadlock by Monday at the latest,” he wrote.

Teachers unions for senior schools, Oelmek and Oeltek, had earlier on Saturday rejected the latest proposal.

Earlier in the day government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou had said that this is not the end but the start of discussions.

The three unions are due to hold a common meeting at noon on Sunday to decide on the next steps.

The crisis in education was sparked by a Council of Ministers decision on July 4 to change the number of free periods given to teachers in return for being responsible for other activities and to cut the reduction in teaching hours for those employed the longest.

Schools across the island are due to open Monday.