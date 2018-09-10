A DJ to watch and listen to

DJ James Zabiela hasn’t released any new tracks in a while but that isn’t stopping him from taking the world’s stages by storm.

The DJ and producer from Southampton started off by mixing Breakbeat and Progressive House music together, but now the music has changed to include a more techno and Acid House vibe.

Zabiela first gained fame in 2000 by winning Muzik magazine’s Bedroom Bedlam competition, Best Bedroom Bedlam DJ 2001, and has since been signed to Sasha’s Excession agency.

He makes full use of everything DJing equipment has to offer, with a complex approach that incorporates loops, effects and live editing to create an inimitable performance he’s taken across the world from the US to South America to Asia and Europe. He is known as one of dance music’s premiere technical wizards and everyone who goes to see him is amazed by his ability to make mixing seem to simple.

The DJ is, what we could call a DJ scientist, as he helped Pioneer Electronics develop their top of the line CDJ-2000 and CDJ-900 media turntables.

His techno sounds and his fantastic showmanship will make waves at Red Music Stage in Nicosia on Saturday.

James Zabiela

Live performance by the DJ. September 15. Red Music Stage, Nicosia. 11pm. €15. Tel: 22-767711