A lonely dance to a traditional rhythm

Visit the Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre in Paphos on Tuesday to get completely immersed in the sounds and traditions of Zeibekiko rhythms.

Sotiris and Evagoras Karagiorgis, together with Stelios Kakogiannis, will perform some of the best loved Zeibekiko songs, together with some more modern songs that carry the rhythms of this solitary dance.

The archaic dance of Thrace, which was transferred by the Zeiberks to Asia Minor and was resettled in Greece by the refugees of 1922, slowly gives up its place to other kinds of younger dances. However, it remains for many the most prominent Greek dance of the 20th century.

A Greek Music Evening with Zeibekiko Rhythms

Music by Sotiris and Evagoras Karagiorgis and Stelios Kakogiannis. September 11. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 8.30pm. €10.