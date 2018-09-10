A lonely dance to a traditional rhythm

September 10th, 2018 Entertainment, What's On 0 comments

A lonely dance to a traditional rhythm

Visit the Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre in Paphos on Tuesday to get completely immersed in the sounds and traditions of Zeibekiko rhythms.

Sotiris and Evagoras Karagiorgis, together with Stelios Kakogiannis, will perform some of the best loved Zeibekiko songs, together with some more modern songs that carry the rhythms of this solitary dance.

The archaic dance of Thrace, which was transferred by the Zeiberks to Asia Minor and was resettled in Greece by the refugees of 1922, slowly gives up its place to other kinds of younger dances. However, it remains for many the most prominent Greek dance of the 20th century.

A Greek Music Evening with Zeibekiko Rhythms
Music by Sotiris and Evagoras Karagiorgis and Stelios Kakogiannis. September 11. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 8.30pm. €10.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close