Akel accuses Anastasiades of handling Cyprus problem on his own

Akel leader Andros Kyprianou said on Monday that President Nicos Anastasiades appears to have decided to handle the Cyprus problem on his own without any input from the politician parties.

Kyprianou was speaking ahead of Anastasiades’ visit to New York later this month where he is to meet the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss the prospects for new talks.

“Anastasiades would have to pull out all the stops to convince Guterres that if negotiations start, he will have the will to go to the end… to persuade him… not just to speak to him verbally, but to convince him that this is his intention,” Kyprianou said.

He referred to the fact that no National Council meeting appeared to be in sight, saying: “It is obvious that Mr Anastasiades has decided to handle the Cyprus problem on his own. That is clear.”

The president will be in New York to attend the 73rd General Assembly of the United Nations from September 22 to 29, which he will address on September 27. He is also expected to meet Guterres on the sidelines.

Anastasiades will leave Cyprus on September 19 to attend a European meeting in Saltsburg Austria, from where he will travel to New York.

Meanwhile on Monday, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci was quoted as saying in reference to his own meeting with Guterres in New York that if a new “result-focused process with a specific timeline and the necessary political will and determination is evident, then we will accept”.

Referring to the meeting he had in July with UN envoy Jane Holl Lute who is expected to inform Guterres if prospects exist for a resumption of talk, Akinci said the current period was crucial.