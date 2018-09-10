Biker seriously injured in Larnaca

September 10th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Biker seriously injured in Larnaca

CM photo archive

A 24-year-old man from Athienou was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident in Larnaca late Sunday.

The man was traveling to Dhekelia from Larnaca when a 39-year-old woman from Oroklini crashed onto his motorcycle when attempting to turn right in Galaxias street at Ammohostou avenue.

An ambulance from the Larnaca general hospital arrived at the scene and took the 24-year-old into the emergency department where it was determined that he had suffered a ruptured spleen and a collapsed lung and was given emergency surgery.

The two drivers underwent an alco-test and both tested negative.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close