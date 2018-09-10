Biker seriously injured in Larnaca

A 24-year-old man from Athienou was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident in Larnaca late Sunday.

The man was traveling to Dhekelia from Larnaca when a 39-year-old woman from Oroklini crashed onto his motorcycle when attempting to turn right in Galaxias street at Ammohostou avenue.

An ambulance from the Larnaca general hospital arrived at the scene and took the 24-year-old into the emergency department where it was determined that he had suffered a ruptured spleen and a collapsed lung and was given emergency surgery.

The two drivers underwent an alco-test and both tested negative.