Economy expands 3.9 per cent in Q2, Cystat says

September 10th, 2018 Business, Cyprus 0 comments

The increased economic output resulted from a better performance in the retail sector among others

 

The economy expanded in the second quarter of this year 3.9 per cent compared to the same period of 2017, the statistical service said on Monday.

Compared to the first quarter, economic output rose in April to June 0.8 per cent in real terms. The seasonally adjusted growth rate in the second quarter was also 3.9 per cent.

All figures announced today confirm an August 14 flash estimate.

The increased economic output resulted from a better performance of the hospitality sector, retail and wholesale trade, construction, manufacturing, professional, scientific and technical activities and administrative and support service activities, Cystat said. The impact of the financial and insurance service sector on growth was negative.

 

