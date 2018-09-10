Head of anti-trafficking NGO resigns, blames welfare department

The head of Cyprus Stop Trafficking, a non-governmental organisation that provides aid and assistance to victims of trafficking, has resigned, saying she could no longer work with the welfare department, likening its procedures to arteriosclerosis disease.

In a letter to Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou, Androulla Christophidou Henriques said she had been “knocked-out” by the welfare office.

“I am surrendering the arms,” she said. “I admire the staff who serve such an arteriosclerotic service, which has such obtuse rules.”

She was referring to the thickening and hardening of the walls of the arteries, a condition that typically occurs in old age.

“I wonder what abilities they have developed and the incentives that help them to keep working,” she added.

Henriques said she was looking for someone stronger to take over the NGO’s helm and urged the minister to find the courage to restructure the department.

In June, the US state department’s 2018 Trafficking in Persons report said Cyprus was in the group of countries doing the most to try to eliminate human trafficking after slipping back to a Tier 2 ranking last year.

The government made key achievements during the reporting period, the report said, therefore the country was upgraded to Tier 1, as it fully meets the minimum standards for the elimination of human trafficking.

“These achievements included convicting more traffickers and increasing victim protection efforts by improving the quality of service, increasing resources to NGOs, and holding monthly trainings for government-run shelter staff,” the report said.

It added however, that although the government meets the minimum standards, it has not reduced the length of trials and victims face bureaucratic delays in accessing health care. Observers, it said, reported that key witnesses left the country before trial due to long delays, ‘hindering prosecution efforts’.