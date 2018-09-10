Ill-treated prison inmate fails to collect compensation

Cyprus said on Monday it had taken all necessary steps to pay a former prison inmate the compensation he was awarded by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in April but that he had not yet picked up the cash.

The ECHR ruled in April 2016 that the Cyprus government must pay €12,700 in damages to Kone Sehana Seagal, a French-born man currently living in Cyprus, for ill-treatment in 2013 by prison guards and other inmates whilst in detention at Nicosia central prisons and the lack of medical care for the injuries he sustained.

Though the Cyprus government took all necessary measures in making the money available for collection by Seagal, the latter has not responded, according to an action plan submitted to the Council of Europe by a representative of the legal service, CNA reported.

In December 2016, the amount was deposited to an account of the attorney-general’s office in Seagal’s name, he was informed, and it remains available to him and will be transferred to a bank account at his request, it added.

Seagal, born in 1978 in Marseilles, claims to be a French national of African-Caribbean origin, though his lack of legal documents has made this difficult to verify, and has also made Cyprus unable to deport him.