Illegal immigrant found with meth

Police officers patrolling Limassol on bicycles arrested a pedestrian on Sunday afternoon after they found he had no ID and was in possession of drugs.

The officers searched the 42-year-old foreigner at around 4pm and found he had 26 packages which in total contained 10 grammes of a substance believed to be methamphetamine on him plus two packages containing three grammes of a black substance which police suspect is opium. The suspect was also in possession of €3,810.

When his home was searched later in the afternoon another six packages of the black substance were seized, weighing 10 grammes in total, and €3,000.

Investigations concluded the man is on the list of banned immigrants and was deported from Cyprus in 2011.