Illegal immigrant found with meth

September 10th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Illegal immigrant found with meth

Police officers patrolling Limassol on bicycles arrested a pedestrian on Sunday afternoon after they found he had no ID and was in possession of drugs.

The officers searched the 42-year-old foreigner at around 4pm and found he had 26 packages which in total contained 10 grammes of a substance believed to be methamphetamine on him plus two packages containing three grammes of a black substance which police suspect is opium. The suspect was also in possession of €3,810.

When his home was searched later in the afternoon another six packages of the black substance were seized, weighing 10 grammes in total, and €3,000.

Investigations concluded the man is on the list of banned immigrants and was deported from Cyprus in 2011.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close