Kotzias to meet UN envoy to discuss Cyprus problem

Greece’s Foreign Minister Nicos Kotzias will be meeting UN envoy Jane Holl Lute on Tuesday afternoon to discuss Athens’ positions on the potential resumption of reunification talks.

The meeting is scheduled for 4pm at the foreign ministry in Athens.

Lute will then travel to Brussels for talks with Federica Mogherini, the EU’s High Representative of the for Foreign Affairs and Security.

Lute has already met with President Nicos Anastasiades, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres tasked Lute in July to conduct consultations with all the parties to gauge the climate following the failed talks last summer.

