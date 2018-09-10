Man arrested after knife attack in Paris wounds seven

French police detained a man, said to be of Afghan origin, who wounded seven people in a knife attack in downtown Paris late on Sunday, a source said early on Monday.

Four of the victims suffered severe wounds, the source said.

The attack took place an hour before midnight in the 19th arrondissement in the northeast of Paris. It has been reported that two of the injured are British tourists.

A French police source said that for the time being there is no indication that this was a terrorist attack without however dismissing it altogether.