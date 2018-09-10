Michalis Hatzigiannis embraces the 12th Charity Cyprus and Russia Gala

The 12th Cyprus-Russia Gala which will take place in the Presidential Palace in Cyprus on 15 September 2018, under the high patronage of the First Lady of the Republic of Cyprus, Mrs. Andri Anastasiades and has become one of the most significant events in Cyprus, has won its own place in the hearts of the artists who participate every year.

The renowned Cypriot artist, singer and songwriter Michalis Hatzigiannis, was present at the fiery preparations for the Gala and was photographed by the side of Olga Balakleets, CEO of Ensemble Productions Ltd, the co-organizing company of the event.

The perfect set up, the organizers’ professional approach, as well as its philanthropic character, has earned the Gala the respect of the audience and of the participating artists, establishing it as one of the most anticipated cultural events on the island.

This year apart from Michalis Hatzigiannis, the audience will enjoy the unique performances of M. TURETSKY SOPRANO, a highly successful art project in Russia – the phenomenal all women vocal group, Ensemble LOYKO, one of the most famous virtuoso Gypsy music bands, the a cappella group PYATERO, a unique, acclaimed and prize-winning all male vocal group, recognized from the most demanding audiences around the world.

Ticket information:

Tickets at €110 can be purchased through:

Tickethour

Online: www.tickethour.com.cy

Telephone: 77 77 70 40

Or from any ACS Courier shop nationwide

Radiomarathon Foundation

3 Valaoritis Street, Akropolis, Nicosia

Telephone: 22 87 95 18.

The Cyprus-Russia Gala is organised and presented by Ensemble Productions Ltd and CR Cyprus-Russia Gala Ltd, at the High Patronage of the First Lady of the Cyprus Republic Mrs. Andri Anastasiades.

Ticket net proceeds will be donated to the Radiomarathon Foundation.

Official Carrier: Cobalt Air

For more Information please contact Ensemble Productions:

E: [email protected]

T.: + 44 020 3819 7070