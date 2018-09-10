More rain on the way

More rain is expected Monday afternoon, Tuesday and Friday, the Met office announced.

Clouds will develop in the afternoon on Monday and it will likely rain inland and in the mountains. As it did on Sunday, hail may fall in these areas.

The highest temperatures are 34C in the Nicosia region, 31C at the coast and 23C in the higher mountains.

In the evening the weather will clear and temperatures are set to fall to 20C inland, 22C near the sea and 14C in and around Troodos.

Similar weather is forecast for Tuesday.

With the low pressure system affecting the area slowly leaving the following two days are mostly sunny and it will be slightly warmer on Wednesday and Thursday, but some local rain may fall on Friday, when it is expected to be a little cooler again.

Heavy rainfall in the mountainous regions of Limassol and Morphou has swept rocks and soil onto roads on Sunday.

Mud and rocks swept onto the Troodos-Platres and Troodos-Prodromos roads, while drivers had problems seeing what lay ahead of them as hail and heavy rain significantly reduced visibility.

The rain and hail surprised many people who were walking in the area before noon, and those who did not make it back to shelter quickly were drenched within minutes.