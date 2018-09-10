Number of government workers up 2.1% in August

The number of workers employed by the government rose 2.1 per cent in August to 51,349 compared with last year, the statistical service said.

The overall increase last month was mainly on a 5.5 per cent annual rise in the number of people working for the security forces to 12,730, Cystat said in a statement. The number of staffers in education rose 2.9 per cent to 12,832 while that of civil servants rose 0.3 per cent to 17,085.

The number of hourly paid workers dropped 0.2 per cent in August to 8,702 compared with the respective month of 2017, Cystat said.

The overall number of casual workers rose last month an annual 12 per cent to 16,036 while that of permanent workers dropped 1.8 per cent to 35,313, it said.