Russia raps Disy leader for doubting Russian stance on Cyprus

Moscow on Monday censured ruling Disy chief Averof Neophytou, accusing him of seeking to drive a wedge between the two countries after he suggested Russia was departing from its long-standing position on the Cyprus problem as it developed its relations with Turkey.

In a written statement on its Facebook page, the Russian embassy in Nicosia said its “long-standing principled stance in favour of reaching compromise on the reunification of the island for the benefit of two communities on the basis of a bizonal, bicommunal Federation in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions has not changed.

“Moreover, our contacts with Ankara play into the hands of Cypriots, since they make it possible to bring this position directly to the Turkish leadership,” the embassy said. “Apparently, some partners of the Republic of Cyprus would like to drive a wedge between Russia and Cyprus in order to deter Russia in the Eastern Mediterranean region.”

In an interview with daily Phileleftheros on Sunday, Neophytou said Russia was departing from its position on the Cyprus problem as it developed its cooperation with Turkey on Syria and energy.

The Disy leader responded to the Russian rebuke on Twitter later on Monday.

“I am not among those who say one thing in private and another in public,” he tweeted.