Schools open under shadow of education standoff (Update 1)

Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris welcomed children back to school on Monday morning in Limassol, calling it a “day of joy and celebration.

In statements at Limassol schools in the city he also talked about the impasse in education, saying he doesn’t know what the intentions of the unions are.

“Teachers, ministry of education, parents, pupils, I am sure that if they come back to the dialogue on the basis of the last agreed decisions, a solution will be found,” he said, stressing that the ministry is open to dialogue but reform must go ahead in the best interest of our children.

Asked if he would accept the teachers’ suggestions he said he did not know what they had in mind, reiterating “we are clear about it. Schools work on the basis of the latest decisions.”

He added all the necessary procedures had been completed and the books had been handed out.

The three unions had a meeting on Sunday at which they decided they would continue to present a united front until a solution is found to their problems. According to Poed, the three unions have a common view on the problems.

They are expected to present their positions to the government and the three unions will have a further meeting on Wednesday afternoon to study any change in the position of the government.

Parents commented at the start of the school year that they would support the teachers but also had some reservations regarding the possibility of work stoppages.

“I don’t understand what the teachers are striking over. It seems they change their message every day,” Despina Kyriakidou, 28, commented. “I would be willing for my children to lose out on school if there was going to be real change for the better.”

“I am not against teachers fighting for their rights as long as it doesn’t overly affect the education of the kids,” Maria, 37, who has a 10-year-old child, said. “It would be okay with me if they went on strike for a couple of days but not longer.”

The first school day began without problems in Larnaca, but several schools were still being refurbished, Larnaca school commissioner Petros Chrysostomou said on Monday morning.

This concerns both primary and secondary schools, he said. In the Drosia primary school a new building is being erected. A room is being added to Ayios Lazaros primary school.

There will also be works at the Vergina lyceum, Chrysostomou told the Cyprus News Agency. The school will be painted and repairs with a budget of €200,000 plus VAT are going to be carried out.

At the Faneromeni gymnasium the courtyard will be upgraded and an outdoor theatre has been constructed.

Public schools and kindergartens in Paphos are also functioning smoothly, public education officer Genethlis Genethliou has announced.

He said everything was going well and only some minor details will be dealt with in the following days.

There are 42 primary schools in the Paphos district, he explained, of which 14 are in the city.

The total number of primary school pupils in The Paphos district is 6,309, of which 1.100 are starting school this year.