The Kypria International Festival 2018 will treat jazz lovers to two performances by one of the best saxophonists of our time, Grant Stewart. This is the first time he will perform on the island, joining forces with the very talented local band The Ioannou/ Vafeas Quartet.

The New York based saxophonist counts 17 personal albums and has built his career by performing and recording with some of the best for over 30 years. He will join drummer Ioannis Vafeas, saxophonist Charis Ioannou, pianist Dimitris Miaris and double bass player Greg Makamian in Limassol on Friday and in Nicosia on Saturday, to present Captivating Jazz. Together the musicians will entertain with melodies that tell the story of the history of American jazz.

History will unfold through the melodies of such great artists as Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra and Billie Holiday as well as some later compositions from the 40s and 50s composed by Thelonious Monk, Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie. The sound will hit the era as the musicians will recreate the sound and the swing of the original beats. No electric experiments will try to take away from the original jazzy sound of the music.

Jazz fans will know that Stewart has performed all over North America and Europe as well as in Japan, Brazil and Taiwan. But even more impressive is that fact that the Canadian virtuoso has been voted a “rising star on the tenor” in the Downbeat Critic’s Poll and is considered to be, by critics, as one the best in the world.

Captivating Jazz

Live performance by the Ioannou/Vafeas quartet and Grant Stewart. September 14. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €5/10. Tel: 70-002212

September 15. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €5/10. Tel: 70-002212