September 11th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Boy, 6, who ingested pesticide in better condition

By Doris Christodoulou

A six-year-old boy from Paphos who ingested pesticide last week is in better condition and has been taken off the respirator.

The boy, who was rushed to hospital in comatose condition is now communicating his surroundings.

The boy is said to have accidentally ingested pesticide which had been briefly left unattended by his mother who had prepared it for use in the garden last Wednesday.

The child was rushed to a private clinic in a comatose state after which he was transferred to Paphos general hospital where he had his stomach pumped.

Due to the severity of his condition, he was later transferred to the intensive care unit of the Makarios children’s hospital in Nicosia where he was intubated.

