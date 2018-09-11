Burt Reynolds’ body has been cremated

The ‘Boogie Nights’ actor passed away last Thursday (06.09.18) aged 82 after suffering a cardiac arrest and though no funeral plans have yet been announced for the screen legend, his death certificate shows his remains have already been cremated at Florida’s Gold Coast Crematory.

According to the document, which was obtained by The Blast, Burt’s niece Nancy Hess is in charge of the remains.

It is unclear whether or not there will be a public memorial for the ‘Smokey and the Bandit’ star or whether his family have plans to scatter his ashes in a particular place.

Nancy previously admitted her famous uncle’s death had come as a shock.

She said in a statement: “My uncle was not just a movie icon; he was a generous, passionate and sensitive man who was dedicated to his family, friends, fans and acting students.

“He has had health issues, however, this was totally unexpected. He was tough. Anyone who breaks their tailbone on a river and finishes the movie is tough. And that’s who he was. My uncle was looking forward to working with Quentin Tarantino (in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’) and the amazing cast that was assembled.”

The ‘Deliverance’ actor had been battling several health issues over the years including a bout of flu in 2013 which left him in intensive care, and underwent a heart bypass operation in 2010.

After being released from hospital following the surgery, Burt had said: “My doctor said I needed to undergo bypass surgery immediately. I went home and shaved then had the operation the next day.”

The ‘100 Rifles’ actor added he “was a heart attack waiting to happen,” admitting he felt “fabulous” after the surgery and even declared he wanted to “live to be 199.”