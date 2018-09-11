CoE: Cyprus branded reluctant in probing Russian organised crime

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) unanimously adopted a resolution on Monday criticising Cyprus for being reluctant to go after Russian organised crime and instead siding with Russia against Hermitage Capital founder Bill Browder.

The resolution, proposed by Lord Donald Anderson, a former UK Labour party member of the House of Commons and rapporteur of the Socialist, Democrats and Greens Group, reaffirms a 2014 resolution asking member states “to refrain from cooperating with any politically motivated prosecutions relating to the (Sergei) Magnitsky affair such as the ones focussing on his former client, William Browder”.

The resolution also welcomes laws passed by member states and observer states, including Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the UK, Canada and the US, imposing targeted sanctions on perpetrators, which are not restricted only to those involved in Magnitsky’s murder but include perpetrators of other serious human rights violations.

PACE passed the resolution less than six weeks after the Nicosia district court denied a request denied a request by Browder for an order banning Cypriot authorities from cooperating with Russia in a probe against him.

The court ruled that the possible damages from such cooperation would not be irreparable for the applicants. This was one of three reasons given by the applicants when seeking the court order. The other two were that their human rights could be violated and that the case was politically motivated.

But the court said, in its opinion, that irreparable damages from such cooperation, referred to as the third precondition, had not been met and that unless all three preconditions were met, the request by the applicants could not be granted.

Following the August 3 court ruling, the government’s intentions remain unknown and the justice ministry made contradictory statements. On August 21, the ministry said initially that it would “proceed normally” in its cooperation with Russia and two days later said in a supplementary statement that it was still studying the court ruling.

Ever since, the press officer of Minister of Justice Ionas Nicolaou has not responded to repeated requests for comment. On August 28, Politis reported that the ministry of justice was under pressure by Russia and Cypriot “political actors”, including in the ranks of the government, to resume its cooperation. In October 2017, when Nicosia decided to temporarily freeze its collaboration with Moscow in this matter pending the outcome of Browder’s court application, Russia reacted with anger.

On Tuesday, when Russian naval and air forces carried out military exercises off the coast of Cyprus, sunbathers in Limassol, a popular tourist resort, could hear the explosions from the use of real ammunition during the drill.

Browder embarked on a crusade for justice for lawyer Sergei Magnitsky who died age 37 in a Russian prison in 2009, after the police officers he implicated in the $230m tax theft arrested him, subjected him to torture and deprived him of access to medical treatment. His campaign led to the US passing the Magnitsky Act which targets with sanctions human rights violators, which in turn angered Russian President Vladimir Putin. In response, Putin’s Russia launched an investigation against Browder and issued repeated international arrest warrants against him which Interpol ignored

“As far as my report is concerned, I welcome the fact that so far, close to 20 per cent of the US$230m (€199m) has already been recovered, despite the highly sophisticated money laundering methods that have been used and the reluctance of several countries to investigate these cases,” Anderson said in his explanatory report on the website of the Council of Europe.

In his report, Anderson said that “in June 2016, the Cypriot authorities refused to act on Hermitage’s submissions denouncing a fraud against two Cypriot companies owned by Hermitage (Capital) and money laundering in Cyprus through accounts controlled by (Dmitry) Kluyev”.

Kluyev is also known for his two companies, Altem Invest Ltd and Zibar Management Inc., both registered in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) which banked with the Cypriot branch of FBME Bank Ltd, the former lender branded four years ago as a financial institution of primary money laundering concern by US authorities.