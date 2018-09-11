Englishman Rose becomes world number one

Justin Rose became world number one on Monday when he finished second at the BMW Championship where he lost a playoff with American Keegan Bradley in suburban Philadelphia.

The disappointment of not winning the tournament at Aronimink was eased by Rose’s rise to the top of the rankings for the first time, where he surpassed American Dustin Johnson.

“That’s an amazing achievement, something I’m extraordinarily proud of,” the Englishman said in a greenside interview after becoming the 22nd man to hold the top spot since the rankings began in 1986.

“I would love to have got there by winning… Delighted to be world number one. It’s (the stuff of) boyhood dreams.”

Rose has won nine times on the PGA Tour, where he mostly plays, including one major, the 2013 U.S. Open. The 38-year-old is also the Olympic gold medallist from Rio 2016.

Rose will be one of the leaders on the European team to play the United States at the Ryder Cup in Paris later this month.