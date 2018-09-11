Help the Asphalt Theatre group find the promised land

The Faneromeni 18 Arts Festival started in June and comes to an end this month. With only two shows left, anyone who hasn’t had the chance to experience the festival in the courtyard of the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, should make a plan.

This Thursday offers the opportunity to enjoy the last musical theatre performance of the season under the name Exodus at 9pm.

Exodus is a music and dance performance inspired by the circus. It combines live music, singing and acrobatic dancing and will be performed by the Asphalt Theatre from Israel.

The theatre group’s journey will stretch from an imaginary land to reality. Once they get there and reach the promised land, the audience will be enchanted by the musicians’ dangerous acrobatics, expressiveness and humour. According to the group’s website, Exodus is “a unique show consisting of multi skilled comedians who play music whilst simultaneously performing acrobatics and tricks.”

Its potent mixture of enthusiasm, eagerness, gaffe and exaggeration entertains children and adults by incorporating acrobatics, pantomime and magician jokes.

The performance will take place in collaboration with the Embassy of Israel in Cyprus.

Musical theatre performance by the Asphalt Theatre as part of the third Faneromeni 18 Festival. September 13. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 9pm. Free. Tel: 22-128157