The Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) announced on Tuesday that part of the Nicosia to Limassol highway will be closed due to maintenance.

The EAC said it will be doing maintenance work close to the Moni bridge on Tuesday and Wednesday between the hours of 8:30am until 5pm.

During the course of the works, a section of approximately 500m will be closed and the traffic will be diverted to the other lane.