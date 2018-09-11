Kidney transplant puts Cyprus on the map

A recent successful kidney transplant on a patient with a very rare metabolic disorder puts the island on the world map for operations of this kind, Dr Vasilis Hadjianastasiou said on Tuesday

Hadjianastasiou said the patient suffered from an inherited condition where he lacked an enzyme so could not properly break down amino acids. Without the transplant the patient would not have lived beyond his 30s, the doctor said.

As leader of the transplant clinic at Nicosia hospital, Hadjianastasiou said his team had changed the lives of around 1,000 Cypriot families.

“Approximately 200 kidney transplants have been carried out, with the percentage of viability of the transplants, but also of the patients themselves being much higher than the average in other developed countries,” Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou added.

The minister also said that in recognition of deceased organ donors their families are now entitled to free health care in public hospitals following a cabinet decision. Living organ donors are entitled for free checks at the Transplant Centre for issues related to the donation of their kidneys.