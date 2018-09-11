Mac Miller’s body has been released to his family.

The 26-year-old rapper was found dead from an apparent overdose last Friday (07.09.18) and an autopsy on his remains has now been completed, though the official cause of death is still to be determined.

Los Angeles County coroner’s spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani said: “The autopsy was completed and a cause of death has been deferred pending additional tests. His body has been released.”

A cause of death won’t be announced until test results are released, and that could take anything from a few weeks to months, the spokesperson confirmed.

Now Mac’s body has been released, his funeral will be able to take place.

Though it’s currently unclear when that will happen, the ‘Dang!’ star was raised in the Jewish faith, where it is preferred to have burial take place in as short an interval of time after death as possible.

It was previously claimed Mac’s California home had been “swept clean” so there would be no evidence of drug use.

Police searching for clues were said to have found only a small amount of white powder at the property.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office is set to complete the legal formality of officially dropping DUI charges against the ‘Self Care’ hitmaker, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick.

Mac was arrested in May after crashing into a utility pole in San Fernando Valley and though he walked away from the accident, he was picked up by police from his home later.

The ‘Question’ rapper had been due to be arraigned in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday (11.09.18) but sources told TMZ it has been taken off the docket and official paperwork will be filed soon.

Speaking previously, Mac admitted he had battled drug addiction and depression.

He said in 2013: “I love lean; it’s great… I was not happy and I was on lean very heavy. I was so f***ed up all the time it was bad. My friends couldn’t even look at me the same. I was lost.”

He added in 2015: “I had a drug problem for a long time. It wasn’t just in music, but I definitely was going through a drug problem and I think it was more my state of mind. I was just pretty depressed.”

However, he said he got sober because “overdosing is just not cool”.

He said: “I hate being sober [but would] rather be the corny white rapper than the drugged out mess who can’t even get out of his house.

Overdosing is just not cool.”