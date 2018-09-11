New era of online shopping in Cyprus starts with ppissis.com.cy

ppissis.com.cy marks the beginning of a new era to market research in Cyprus, as it is the only price comparison engine of the country. After its launch a few months ago, ppissis.com.cy returns renewed and more efficient to become a useful tool for every consumer who wants to shop smart and save money!

All a visitor has to do is initiate a product search on the platform’s new website and all the shops that have the product will appear in the search results. In this way, the comparison of prices becomes easier than ever. With more than 100,000 products, shoppers can compare prices and features from different online stores, check the latest market arrivals and choose from a wide range of products, including mobile phones, laptops and tablets, hair styling products and home appliances.



“Ppissis deals” continues to classify all Cypriot products according to prices, while in the fuel prices category visitors can compare fuel prices across all cities.

The new era of online shopping in Cyprus is here!