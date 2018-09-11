New swift check on age of refugees claiming to be minors

A new, speedy procedure will be introduced by the government for verifying the age of people claiming to be unaccompanied minors as many who sought refuge in Cyprus last year under that status were found to be adults, the interior ministry said on Tuesday.

Following a meeting presided by Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides with the participation of representatives of the House human rights committee, Hope for Children NGO and state services, the ministry said they agreed on a new, fast track procedure for verifying the age of those seeking refuge as unaccompanied minors. This measure aims, among other things, at protecting children staying at shelters for unaccompanied minors.

Last year, the ministry said, 56 per cent of 105 people claiming to be minors whose details were then checked were found to be adults. In total, 176 people filed as unaccompanied minors last year.

It said many asylum seekers have claimed to be unaccompanied minors and are hosted in shelters for children until their age is verified.

This interrupts the smooth operation of these facilities, especially on issues concerning the safety of unaccompanied children hosted there “and which Cyprus ought to and wants to protect,” the ministry said.

“Therefore, the introduction of a new, fast track procedure has been agreed for the speedy verification of the age of those claiming they are unaccompanied minors, with the aim of reducing this phenomenon and better protecting verified unaccompanied children,” it added.

There are currently around 210 unaccompanied minors staying at shelters in Cyprus.