Novel with an eye on the future

Many novels come out each year, but one to be launched tomorrow in Nicosia and then again for the Limassol crowd on Thursday promises to bring with it a twist, as it is categorised as a futuristic, visual novel.

Y2.200K a Chronicle by Dimis Michaelides with art by Umit Inatci “is a fusion of Michaelides’ intelligent and creative writing and Umit Inatci’s visually stunning imagery,” a press release said.

It all starts in the year Y2.050K, when the Energia spacecraft begins its voyage to Proxima Centauri. As it travels, humanity progresses and regresses in leaps and bounds. At the forefront of the chronicle are the tensions between superstition and science, war and peace, democracy and dictatorship. Alien threats loom in the background and by the year 2.200K … well, that is when things begin to get interesting.

Michaelides, from Limassol, is currently a speaker, author and consultant on leadership, creativity and innovation and also a performer of magic, music and improvisational theatre. Previously, he has been an economist, marketer, financier, general manger and CEO in Paris, Washington and Nicosia.

Inatci, also from Limassol, is a painter, poet, writer, designer, filmmaker, academic and art critic. He has put on 40 solo shows in places as diverse as Perugia and London, Copenhagen and Tehran, Strasbourg and Sharjah.

The event will begin with a reading of Matters Arising by Michaelides by Paul Stewart, Jill McDonald and Thadd Correia. After the launch there will be time for book signing and a bit of chit-chat over drinks.

The novel is published by Armida Publications, a multiple-award-winning independent press based in Nicosia, that has been publishing high quality literary fiction since 1997.

Book launch by Dimis Michaelides. September 12. Artos Foundation, Nicosia. 7.30pm. Tel: 99-671173

September 13. University of Technology, Amphitheatre 2, Tasso Papadopoulos Building, Limassol. 7.30pm. Tel: 99-671173