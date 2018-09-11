Sharing the passion for sports – Nicosia Mall welcomes Intersport

The world’s renowned sports retailer joins the capital’s newest shopping destination

Staying true to its mission of bringing “Sport to the People” and with the slogan “We share the same passion” INTERSPORT will be opening its fifth store in Cyprus this year, at Nicosia’s brand-new shopping destination.

The global heavy-weight, which will have its 50th anniversary this year, has been celebrating sports throughout the decades, acting as an enabler to sports enthusiasts through its offering of high-performance apparel and equipment. Housing some of the worlds most acclaimed brands, INTERSPORT offers the widest variety in specialty sportswear and equipment and is committed to helping its customers enjoy the sports they love. With a belief that sports is for everyone, every INTERSPORT store offers customers the best products by the best brands, with highly trained staff ready to assist you in selecting the perfect pair of shoes, in finding the right apparel and in choosing the equipment that best meets your needs.

INTERSPORT reaches across the globe with over 5,500 stores, making it one of the world’s leading sports performance retailers. Fourlis Group of Companies, with operations spanning in five countries, opened the first INTERSPORT store in Cyprus in 2007 and it has continued to expand and strengthen the brand’s retail network, establishing each INTERSPORT store as a favourite destination for sports apparel and equipment. 2018 will see the brand reaching another milestone, with a new store within the premium retail spaces of Nicosia Mall.

Sharing the same philosophy of offering customers only the very best, Nicosia Mall and Fourlis Group of Companies, are embarking on a new journey, bringing with the addition of INTERSPORT, the epitome of sports retail to Nicosia’s new shopping landmark.