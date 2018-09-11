‘Substantial and effective work needed before new Cyprus talks’

Substantial and effective work should be done prior to heading to a new round of Cyprus talks, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said on Tuesday after meeting the UN Secretary General’s representative Jane Holl Lute.

“We need to see if there is a real will, a capacity and capability for substantive and productive solutions to the Cyprus problem,” he said.

The Greek foreign minister also informed Lute about Athens’ opinions on the Cyprus problem.

“I outlined our opinions. I underlined that the Cyprus problem is first and foremost an issue of occupation,” Kotzias said.

He also informed Lute about Greece’s opinions on the rights of the Turkish Cypriots, Greek Cypriots and three other minorities living on the island.

“The main issue for the Greek Cypriots is to be able to feel safe on their island,” he said.

Kotzias added that the “two small treaties, the Treaty of Alliance and the Treaty of Guarantee, must be abolished”.

Lute did not make any statements following her meeting with Kotzias, and she is expected to meet with British Minister for Europe Sir Alan Duncan in London on Wednesday.

Cyprus’ Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides is expected to meet Kotzias in Athens on Wednesday to be informed about Lute’s visit.