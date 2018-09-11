Teacher unions hand over counter-proposal as dispute continues

Teachers’ unions handed their counter-proposal to the ministerial committee on Tuesday after deputy government spokesperson Klelia Vasiliou said one sticking point was just the government trying to satisfy a proposal put forward by the unions.

The letter from the unions Poed, Oelmek and Oltek was handed to Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris by Poed head Filios Fylaktou.

The unions are expecting an answer from the government on Wednesday, ahead of individual meetings each union will have with their respective councils, to make their final decisions regarding the government proposals.

The unions are proposing a so-called credit system, whereby a teacher who teaches more hours than what the curriculum specifies for example, would receive credit for those hours in the next school year.

In this way, there would be no need to bring in a teacher from elsewhere and disrupt schedules.

This according to the unions, would allow for a smooth operation and dialogue to start between the two sides with a set deadline.

Earlier on Tuesday, deputy government spokesperson Klelia Vasiliou, fired back at accusations by Poed secretary general Charis Charalambous, who said the government was attempting to entice the unions through an early retirement scheme.

However, Vasiliou said that the government was only trying to satisfy a proposal put forth by the unions themselves. She added that in a document submitted by the unions on August 3, Oelmek had suggested an early retirement scheme for teachers.

A similar proposal was also put forth by Oltek in the same proposal, she added.

“Therefore, the government was doing nothing more than attempting to satisfy one demand of the teachers’ unions – which has been submitted for the third time – with the sole goal of normalising the already tense situation,” Vasiliou said.

The unions had also submitted recommendations to the government on Monday, following a rejection of a previous government proposal by all three on Sunday.

In the days leading up to the start of the new school year on Monday, the government had made it clear to unions that if the latest proposal was not endorsed by the leadership previous cabinet decisions would come into effect.