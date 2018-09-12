Canadian vibes to hit Nicosia

There is a first time for everything, including for a famous Canadian singer and musician to perform on the island. And doing that on Sunday at Downtown Live in Nicosia will be Adam Gontier.

Gontier is the lead singer, rhythm guitarist and main songwriter for the Canadian-American rock band Saint Asonia. But his former gig as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist of Canadian rock band Three Days Grace – which he left in 2013 – is what most people associate with Gontier.

If you want to discover Gontier’s development you could start by listening to some of the four studio albums that Three Days Grace released while Gontier was a member – Three Days Grace (2003), One-X (2006), Life Starts Now (2009) and Transit of Venus (2012). The band got countless nominations and awards as well as a devoted army of fans from all over the world during the time Gontier was with it.

Gontier then left and formed Saint Asonia – which is Gontier, Mike Mushok on lead guitar and Sal Giancarelii on drums and percussion – releasing a debut self-titled album Saint Asonia. Such hits as ‘Better Place’ and ‘Let Me live My life’ stormed the biggest charts of North America.

The band made their debut live performance at Rock on the Range as the opening act for the main stage. Along with their first single, the band performed other original songs such as ‘Fairy Tale’, ‘Dying Slowly’ and ‘Let Me Live My Life’, but also performed Three Days Grace cover songs including ‘I Hate Everything About You’. Later the same year, 2015, they released their debut album featuring 11 tracks.

Saint Asonia released their second single, ‘Blow Me Wide Open’ before booking a short headlining tour in August 2015, followed by an autumn tour. Early the following year the band joined the first part of the 2016 Disturbed tour, as an opening act. Disturbed is an American heavy metal band.

Later that year Saint Asonia released a cover of the Phil Collins song, ‘I Don’t Care Anymore’, which was later released on iTunes. In February 2017, Gontier said the band was talking about releasing a second album but we are still waiting.

This is really a once in a lifetime chance to witness a musician who will come from a world away to perform songs that he will forever be associated with. These will be songs from Three Days Grace, new Saint Asonia songs and masterful covers.

Adam Gontier

Live performance by the singer. September 16. Downtown Live, Strovolos, Nicosia. 8pm. €25. Tel: 99-810011