Fire destroys shop in Nicosia

By Doris Christodoulou

A fire in the early morning hours destroyed a shop selling digital discs and cassettes on Trikoupis Street, in Nicosia.

The Fire Service received the call at 4.35am and immediately dispatched three engines whose crews put the fire under control by around 6am.

The blaze destroyed the shop and an electricity pole was also damaged. The fire service’s quick response prevented the fire from spreading to an adjacent coffee shop.

The authorities are investigating the cause.

In Larnaca meanwhile, the fire service responded to an incident on Tuesday at 1pm concerning a fire on a bus which had been travelling at the time from Larnaca Airport to Dromolaxia.

The driver had noticed the fire in the engine bay and quickly evacuated the bus without any injuries.

An investigation determined that the fire was the result of a malfunction which caused the bus to overheat.