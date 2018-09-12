Former supervisor says liberalism had its way at Co-op

The former supervisor of the co-operative banking sector Constantinos Lyras told investigators on Wednesday that while he was in office there had been no cover-up of irregularities.

Ultimately, the Co-op went down as a result of the hostility of “Europe’s liberalism,” Lyras who was head of the Authority for the Supervision and Development of Co-operative Societies (ASDCS) from 2004 to 2013, said.

“Whenever our officials would spot any problem at a co-operative, a report was made,” he was quoted as saying.

In addition, there were both external auditors’ reports the pressure from ASDCS and when weaknesses were identified, the co-operatives were notified, he said.

When asked by the chairman of the committee to comment on a document which said that monitoring was ineffective and dysfunctional with the head of the ASDCS taking no corrective action and punishing no one as he should have done when reports about wrongdoings came in, Lyras dismissed its content as untrue.

He added that the co-op, which taxpayers recapitalised in 2014 and 2015, with a total of €1.7bn was practically given to Hellenic Bank for free.

“The co-operative credit sector, which liberalism in today’s Europe didn’t want, was taken out the way,” he said.