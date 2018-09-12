Get your motor running

Get your engines running because the second Limassol Motor Show and Motion is only two days away.

The three-day motor show promises an exhibition of cars, motorbikes, other vehicles and products and services relevant to the industry. More specially, visitors will have the chance to see the latest car models from Lexus, Toyota, BMW, Nissan, Suzuki, SsangYoung, Ferrari and Evo. When it comes to motorbikes, bikes, quadricycles and motoring products and services look out for the names Vespa, Benelli, Yamaha, BMW, Moto Guzzi, Aprilia, Gilera, Piagio, Derbi, Indian, Polaris, Tshibo, BRP, Sprint Booster, Phoenix Bicycle Gallery, Eco & Steam Cleaning Services, Kalivitis 4×4, Apk Garages, Scat and many more.

This celebration of everything to do with motors will also include events and activities. The Road Behaviour Park will give young visitors the chance to learn the road safety rules in a fun way. There will also be stunning shows, during which visitors will be able to see just how well some of these vehicles can perform.

The show will be open on Friday from 5pm until 10pm, on Saturday from 11.30am until 10pm and on Sunday from 11.30am until 9.30pm.

Second Limassol Motor Show and Motion

Exhibition of cars, motorbikes, other vehicles, products and services relevant to the industry. September 14-16. Old Port Square, Limassol. Free. Tel: 25-577750