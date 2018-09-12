New government website for jobseekers and employers

September 12th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

New government website for jobseekers and employers

The labour ministry has announced the creation of a new website where unemployed people can register and where employers can look for workers.

According to the ministry, the website aims to simplify the selection and recruitment process by giving employers direct access to an electronic register of unemployed people, where their qualifications, experience and skills will be presented.

The platform aims to provide a complete service for both the job seekers and employers.

Employers will have authorised access to specific personal data of the unemployed. So far 14,000 job seekers gave their written permission to be registered on the platform.

To obtain a password for access on the platform, employers must know their employer registration number, and complete a short registration form on the website.

For more information visit https://www.pescps.dl.mlsi.gov.cy.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close