Nicosia and Athens coordinate ahead of deliberations on Cyprus problem

Developments on the Cyprus problem, in the light of the contacts held by the UN Secretary-General’s envoy, Jane Holl Lute, and the forthcoming meetings in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly will be discussed during a meeting between President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday in Athens.

They will also discuss the next tripartite meeting of Cyprus, Greece and Egypt at a leaders’ level in Greece next month.

Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou told CNA that during their meeting on Monday, Anastasiades and Tsipras will coordinate on the Cyprus problem in view of the General Assembly and the preparations carried out by Lute.

He also said that on the agenda will be the trilateral partnerships the two countries have with countries of the region and especially the trilateral meeting of Cyprus, Greece and Egypt at a leaders’ level to be held in October in Greece.

Meanwhile, Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Kotzias will meet on Wednesday with his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Christodoulides to inform him on his meeting with Lute on Tuesday.

The two will also talk about Kotzias’ meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu last week in Smyrni.

The two ministers will then depart for Israel where on Thursday they will have negotiations within the framework of the Greece, Cyprus, Israel trilateral partnership.