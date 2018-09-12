Teachers preparing for strikes following government rejection

Teachers were gearing for strike action on Wednesday following the government’s rejection of a counter proposal the previous day in a dispute that has been going on since early July.

Teacher unions will be convening later on Wednesday to decide but from their rhetoric, it appeared that strike action was inevitable bar any last-minute developments.

Their members voted last week to authorize them to take any measures they deemed suitable, including a strike.

Primary education union, Poed, chairman Fylios Fylaktou, said the way the government had handled the matter showed that it did not honestly want to resolve the problems.

His number two, Haris Charalambous described the government’s stance “pathetic, arrogant, and negative” that should be given a “strong response.”

“Tomorrow, the boards respond with strike measures that we will decide together,” he posted on Facebook. “Now they give us the opportunity to want everything and we will fight for everything.”

The head of the secondary education teachers’ union Yiannos Socratous said strikes were a possibility.

The dispute started in July after the government decided to make changes to the teachers’ terms of employment by reducing their exemptions and curtailing union bosses’ rights, such as dealing with union matters on taxpayer money.