Teachers preparing for strikes following government rejection

September 12th, 2018 Cyprus, Education, featured 0 comments

Teachers preparing for strikes following government rejection

Thousands of teachers protested the government measures in August

Teachers were gearing for strike action on Wednesday following the government’s rejection of a counter proposal the previous day in a dispute that has been going on since early July.

Teacher unions will be convening later on Wednesday to decide but from their rhetoric, it appeared that strike action was inevitable bar any last-minute developments.

Their members voted last week to authorize them to take any measures they deemed suitable, including a strike.

Primary education union, Poed, chairman Fylios Fylaktou, said the way the government had handled the matter showed that it did not honestly want to resolve the problems.

His number two, Haris Charalambous described the government’s stance “pathetic, arrogant, and negative” that should be given a “strong response.”

“Tomorrow, the boards respond with strike measures that we will decide together,” he posted on Facebook. “Now they give us the opportunity to want everything and we will fight for everything.”

The head of the secondary education teachers’ union Yiannos Socratous said strikes were a possibility.

The dispute started in July after the government decided to make changes to the teachers’ terms of employment by reducing their exemptions and curtailing union bosses’ rights, such as dealing with union matters on taxpayer money.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close