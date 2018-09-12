The return of good street food

It’s been a long hard summer with the heat and the kids at home from school, although those who like some street food may have felt time drag due to the absence of The Fork Food Market.

But the food market that has encouraged thousands to take a trip to the municipal gardens is set to return on September 21 and 28.

As always, the gardens will be filled with stalls selling food and drink. Expect the return of the Munchables with their well-known crunchy buttermilk fried chicken breast on a toasted homemade milk bun, topped with honey-butter coleslaw, while The Food Garden will also be there serving mushroom doner in Arabic pita bread with ketchup, mustard, onion, tomato and homemade cashew mayo as well as falafels, also in a pitta bread, with tahini sauce, hummus and salad. There will also be pizza, lasagne, spare ribs and other meat dishes from Smokey Dee’s, beef burgers, BBQ pulled pork and lots more. Plus ice cream will be available from Big Softie to finish, in addition to a number of drinks vendors. The actual list of vendors is not out yet, but the above should act to get you hungry.

Fans will know the drill, food will be served from 7pm until 11pm, while the bar and music will stay open until midnight.

Fork Food Market

Street food, drinks and music. September 21 and 28. Municipal Gardens, Nicosia. 7pm-11pm. Tel: 99-566791