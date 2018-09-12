Tobacco seized at Ayios Dhometios crossing

The customs department seized 3.55 kilos of illegally imported tobacco on Tuesday after two women were caught trying to smuggle it in from the north via the Ayios Dhometios checkpoint.

The women were arrested and the car in which they were travelling was confiscated. The amount of duty and taxes due for the tobacco is reportedly €740.

They were released after the director of the customs department accepted an out-of-court settlement and they paid €1,350. The vehicle was returned to its owner for a fee of €500.

The tobacco was destroyed in line with regulations.