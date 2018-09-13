Bar review: Savino, Larnaca

Nestled in the heart of Larnaca’s Laiki Yitonia is a bar that just recently hosted its 28th birthday. Regulars would tell you that it is the ‘Cheers bar’ of Larnaca because owner Moulos will remember your name!

Savino rock bar is a no nonsense, authentic rock bar. Whether you are rocker or not, the vibe is buzzing and the music not too intense. Savino has a range of cocktails on offer but you are more likely to see punters enjoying a well-chilled beer from the wide variety they have on offer from local beer KEO to beers such as Leffe and San Miguel and more recently a selection of IPAs whether it be in a bottle or on tap.

The friendly atmosphere at Savino is highlighted by the owner always making the effort to speak to customers and take pictures for the bar’s social media pages.

Due to its popularity, Savino rock bar outgrew itself and had to open up Savino Live next door to host live events in order to satisfy the demand of the many punters who love their music. Playing host to bands such as the acclaimed Minus One to Guns n Roses tribute bands, this doesn’t mean that the rock bar no longer has events. There is regularly some kind of event taking place that ranges from acoustic sessions to launches of a new beer.

Savino has a fairly large outside area accompanied by an outside bar for the summer months. The first tables to be occupied are usually the old wooden barrels but if you don’t manage to grab one, the seating is generally comfortable. The inside isn’t too large and throughout the winter is always packed to the rafters! The inside is decorated with rock memorabilia but my favourite touch is the photos on the wall that look like they were taken quite a few years ago of people having fun and creating memories at Savino.

Good music, great atmosphere and reasonably prices are just a few good reasons why you should head down to Savino!

Savino Rock Bar

Where: Watkins 9, Larnaca

When: 2pm to 2.30am

Contact: 24 620861