September 13th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

British tourist remanded after another seriously injured

A British tourist, 28, was remanded in police custody for six days on Thursday morning suspected of severely injuring a 29-year-old British tourist in Ayia Napa.

The injured tourist was found in a hotel with head injuries on Tuesday evening.

He was taken to Famagusta general hospital where he was diagnosed with a brain haemorrhage and a fractured jaw.

Due to the severity of his condition he was transferred to Nicosia and underwent surgery. He is still in critical condition.

The suspect was arrested after witnesses testified against him.

