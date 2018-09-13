Cabinet approves 2019 budget

Next year’s budget will support growth and create a surplus, Finance Minister Harris Georgiades said on Thursday, following its approval by the cabinet.

Next year’s budget provides for €8.5bn in revenue and €7.9bn in spending which in turn would generate a surplus of 3 per cent of the economy, Georgiades told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

The budget aims at consolidating growth and the creation of full employment conditions, he added.

Georgiades said the economy is expected to expand 3.8 per cent next year which will reduce public debt from 104 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year, to below 100 per cent in 2019.