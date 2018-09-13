Cabinet to discuss state budget

The Cabinet will discuss the state budget for 2019 in its session on Thursday.

The ministerial council in May approved the strategic framework for fiscal policy from 2019 until 2021, which is the basis for the state budget. The medium term financial framework foresees a growth rate of 3.6 per cent of GDP for 2019.

Government revenues are projected to reach €6,609 billion in 2019 compared to a calculated revenue of €6,358 billion in 2018, an increase of 3.9 per cent.

The total spending ceiling for the government for 2019 stands at €6.25 billion, up from €6.056 billion on the basis of the approved budget for 2018, a 3.2 per cent increase.