Fashion on show

Self-taught fashion designer, artist and poet Dimitris Tsouanatos will give his first solo exhibition as of Saturday in Limassol.

The exhibition, which will run until October 20, will feature 21 original collages as well as the complete series of his never-before-seen video works. The opening night will also provide visitors with the chance to see a fashion show, which will showcase a selection of outfits from a number of collections.

In 1978, together with his brother, musician George Vanakos, Tsouanatos founded Remember Fashion, a clothing label that aimed at defining new ways of dressing. The label was inspired by post-punk and New Wave culture. It didn’t take long for the Remember Fashion boutique to become one of the most important meeting spots for the Athenian underground scene.

In 1984, Tsouanatos published his first book of poems, Light in the Darkness of the Day: After – Before – Thoughts, dedicated to his brother-in-law who had passed away. In the years to follow he compiled an ambitious anthology of poems, stories and collages (After Before Thoughts No.2, 1991), exploring how “daily sensory stimuli shall lead oneself and others to a better future”. During this period, his practice expanded to include video and sculpture, both proving to be integral, albeit external elements of this project.

Tsouanatos, who lives and works in Athens, is currently preparing his fourth publication.

I’m Going to Film the Shadows

Solo Exhibition by Dimitris Tsouanatos. Opens September 15 at 6pm until October 20. The Island Club, 34 Agora Anexartisias, Limassol. Tuesday-Saturday: 11am-6pm. Tel: 25-252010